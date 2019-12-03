Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Selfie before alleged bottle-shop theft

by Frank Chung
3rd Dec 2019 11:59 AM

A YOUNG man and woman posed for a selfie in front of CCTV cameras before stealing a bottle of whiskey from a North Melbourne bottle shop on Saturday, police say.

"Investigators have been told two people entered the shop on the corner of Canning and Lorne Terrace just before 12.30pm on 30 November," Victoria Police said in a statement.

"The pair took a selfie on their phone then requested a bottle of whiskey from a locked cabinet.

"The staff member handed the pair the bottle and they both ran from the store without paying.

"Due to the alleged offenders taking the selfie directly in front of CCTV cameras, investigators have released the image in the hope someone may recognise them."

 

Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police
Police say this couple ran from the store without paying. Picture: Victoria Police

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thief cuts electricity, ‘drills’ way in to car dealership

        premium_icon Thief cuts electricity, ‘drills’ way in to car dealership

        Crime A fussy thief who broke into a car dealership first moved a smaller car before driving off in a Ford Falcon.

        Home destroyed in midnight blaze, man hospitalised

        premium_icon Home destroyed in midnight blaze, man hospitalised

        News A man was hospitalised and a Goodna home was destroyed in the early hours of this...

        • 3rd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Burgers, coffee and cake on the menu at new cafe

        premium_icon Burgers, coffee and cake on the menu at new cafe

        News One of Ipswich’s busiest shopping centres has welcomed a new eatery

        Woman steals greeting cards spits at security guard, shopper

        premium_icon Woman steals greeting cards spits at security guard, shopper

        Crime The woman has been charged with one count of serious assault