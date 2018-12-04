Self-taught baker opens pop-up store in Top of Town

YUM: Antoinette Mobbs of The Cake Mobb has open her own pop up store selling cupcakes in Top of Town.

YUM: Antoinette Mobbs of The Cake Mobb has open her own pop up store selling cupcakes in Top of Town. Cordell Richardson

BAKER Antoinette Mobbs has brought some sweetness to the Top of Town precinct by opening her first pop-up store.

After running her business on Facebook for the past 18 months, The Cake Mobb owner said she was excited to have a more permanent location in Ipswich.

She has set up her display cabinet inside the Limestone Emporium where she will sell cupcakes every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9am-1pm.

Antoinette Mobbs of The Cake Mobb. Cordell Richardson

Her transition from online orders to her own floor space was relatively quick, especially after she met other business owners from Top of Town.

"I was going out to do a pop-up at Elly-Rae Fashions of Rosewood once a month. I was also going to That Yellow Place in Peak Crossing," Mrs Mobbs said.

"But where I am now is due to a collaboration with Angie from The Retro Diner and Eliza from Limestone Emporium.

"I met with Angie to discuss her daughter's wedding cake. Then she introduced me to Eliza. That was only two weeks ago.

"Then it all came about very fast. It's been a little bit of a head spin.

"But I look forward to collaborating with everyone."

Antoinette Mobbs of The Cake Mobb. Cordell Richardson

Her new business venture is very different to her previous job, where she worked as a veterinary nurse at the RSPCA Campus at Wacol.

"It was a very big step for me to resign from veterinary nursing, especially because I loved the animals, but this is my passion.

"Making cakes and cupcakes has always been a hobby of mine. I have made everything from small cupcakes to larger wedding cakes and birthday cakes.

"I am self-taught though. Thank God for Youtube," she joked.