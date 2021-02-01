Self-describe alcoholic jailed for repeatedly drink driving

Ngor Garang will be eligible for parole from June after he was jailed for drink driving and driving while his licence was disqualified. Photo: File

A SELF-DESCRIBED alcoholic who struck and caused a truck to crash and roll last year has been jailed after he was caught drink driving when nearly five times the legal limit.

The offending driver Ngor Garang was already disqualified from driving until October 2028 because of his previous drink driving and traffic offences.

He was on parole for offences at Helidon Spa that included driving under the influence, driving when disqualified, driving without due care, and failing to stop at an accident.

In the new charges before the court, it was Garang’s slow driving behind the wheel of a mate’s car that caught the eyes of police not long before midnight.

When breath tested Garang’s alcohol reading was 0.236, an Ipswich court has heard.

Magistrate Terry Duroux admonished Garang, saying he had no right to be driving that night and put the lives of other road users at risk.

Ngor Manyang Garang, 28, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (0.236) on the Centenary highway at Spring Mountain on July 4, 2020; driving when licence court disqualified; and contravening a police order at Goodna to provide identification details.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said a police patrol at 11.25pm saw a car “drifting” across the traffic lane while being driven at 45km/h in a 100km/h zone along Centenary Highway.

Sgt Molinaro said two opened bottles of Corona were seen in the centre console with Garang saying he drank four bottles of beer that night.

She said his traffic history was “absolutely appalling” and included dangerous driving while adversely affected by a substance in 2018 (alcohol reading of 0.232).

Garang received a 12-month jail order in Gatton Magistrates Court last year and his offences on July 4 occurred just five days after he received parole.

His history includes five convictions for driving when disqualified, and five for driving when under the influence.

Police sought a jail penalty of 15 months, with Garang to serve one-third before being eligible to apply for parole.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Garang has reduced his alcohol use and trying to lead a healthier lifestyle that includes playing football.

He worked in Rocklea and arrived in Australia aged 12 as a refugee from Sudan.

“He categorises himself as being alcoholic,” Mr Fairclough said.

Mr Duroux said his traffic history could best be described as disgraceful and shows contemptuous disregard to drink driving and to court orders.

He said his previous drink driving/UIL offences included alcohol readings of 0.133, 0.182, 0.209, 0.204 and 0.232.

Mr Duroux said Garang had no right to be driving that night, and he referred to precedent court cases where judges had made comments that courts should be merciless toward offenders who repeatedly drive when intoxicated.

Mr Duroux sentenced Garang to a jail term of 15 months for driving UIL, and 12 months jail (served concurrent) for driving when disqualified.

His licence was disqualified for a total of six years and will be added to his existing disqualification.

He will become eligible to begin his parole application from June 28.

