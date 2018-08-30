Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gets release date

SONY'S impressive E3 showcase in Los Angeles earlier this year was filled with jaw-dropping trailers for some truly amazing looking games - although none of them had release dates at the time.

Coming out of the recent GamesCom event in Germany, however, was news that samurai action-adventure game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - one of the big games in the Sony E3 showcase - has been announced for March 22, 2019.

Developed by FromSoftare and published by Activision, the press materials describe Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice as "a single-player game that puts players in the protagonist role of a hard-hearted warrior whose mission is to rescue his master, a young lord, and exact revenge on his arch nemesis”.

The press information further notes "fans will find familiarity in the gritty Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay where combat reigns supreme... Players will enjoy combining features, such as vertical traversal, with visceral head-to-head battle to fulfil their destiny in a vast world filled with beautiful vistas, enormous castles, bizarre weaponry, and fearsome enemies.”

Set in a reimagined 15th Century Japan, with larger than life enemies, sword combat is going to be a key element of the game, with the combat style changing depending on which prosthetic arm attachments the player has equipped on the one-armed hero.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set for a PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC release.