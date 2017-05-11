Seeking direction on solar future

THE announcement that SolarReserve is coming to Queensland with the plan to build up to six solar thermal power plants in our very sunny state is wonderful news.

In Australia, we have increased our photovoltaics or roof-top solar 10-fold between 2009 and 2011, and quadrupled installations between 2011 and 2016, but commercial solar has stalled because of a lack of clear policy direction from the Federal Government.

Solar thermal technology, as proposed by SolarReserve, uses a super-heated salt solution to release that heat overnight or on cloudy days, and will provide base-load power and produce enough electricity to power more than 500,000 households.

The process has zero emission.

The project will also provide up to 20,000 Queensland jobs during construction, and give Queensland an economic boost.

This is a much better idea than a new coal-fired power station.

The Federal Government still has to decide how to allocate the $5 billionfrom the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund (NAIF).

Supporting the development of new industries in renewables, manufacturing, and energy security without destroying our Great Barrier Reef seems like a much better idea.

CHRISTINE CARLISLE

Environment Council of Central Queensland