See why these mates are still up with best in Qld

GREAT EFFORT: Ipswich coach Sam Spry thanks her players for their efforts after today's over-40 grand final at the Queensland Masters Hockey Championships.

AFTER another torrid battle against the old enemy, a group of loyal Ipswich hockey mates can hold their heads high.

Although they lost today's Queensland Masters over-40 final 1-0 to Brisbane, the Ipswich players proved they still have the skills and agility to be the state's second best team.

Remarkably, Ipswich only conceded four goals in six games. They headed into the final having scored 22 goals and allowing just three past their determined defence.

Newly-named state over-50 goalkeeper Stu Darby played a major role in that, still diving full stretch and making crucial saves after four days of high quality competition at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

However, as Ipswich captain Tony Ross rightly declared, it was a satisfying performance at state level.

"It was a great weekend and we played really well,'' Ross said.

"It was just unfortunate that we didn't come away with it at the end.

"I think it (the final) was pretty even.''

Ross praised his closeknit team for its commitment before and during the annual tournament.

"We prepared well. We trained hard and just didn't quite make it,'' he said.

"The core of that team has been playing R2 now for five years so we're all great mates.''

Ipswich captain Tony Ross shows his anguish at missing a goal in the final minutes of today's state grand final. Cordell Richardson

Ross was also a part of the home team that finished second to the Gold Coast the previous time Ipswich hosted the masters championships.

However, he said the strength of Ipswich's victories this time was more pleasing with no big losses.

Heading into today's grand final, the Ipswich team was unbeaten.

The group of long-time mates started their campaign with a 5-0 win over Brisbane 3 on Friday night before overpowering Gympie 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, Ipswich continued his dominant run outclassing Toowoomba 4-1 and a satisfying win over Townsville.

"That was the danger one and we locked it away at 8-1, so that was really enjoyable,'' Ross said.

In the semi-final that night, Ipswich were held to a 1-1 draw by Mackay.

However, Ipswich advanced to the grand final having topped their pool. Mackay were second after their preliminary games.

Ipswich defender Bruce Ostrofski. Cordell Richardson

Today's victors Brisbane had a similar lead-up record having scored 18 goals and only conceding two heading into the playoffs.

However, they could only score once against the Ipswich defence anchored by Darby, state over-45 player Brent Kinnane, Queensland over-50 representative Lindsay Marsh, Paul Malcolm, Bruce Ostrofski and Jay Petersen.

Although the speed in many ageing legs may have subsided, the skills were still there.

Precision passing by players like Adam Spry, state over-40 selection Dean Boughen and Marsh fed Ipswich strikers Ross, Steve Rogers and Achu Nair. But after handsome wins in the lead-up games, the Ipswich attack was unable to pierce Brisbane's last line of defence despite some desperate efforts on the Raceview turf.

Ipswich coach Sam Spry was delighted with her team's consistent performances over the weekend.

"They were a quality side and no weak links across the park,'' Spry said.

"The whole 16 of these guys turned up for each other every single game. They are a good group of mates on and off the pitch and they just played quality hockey.''

She praised Ross for his captaincy efforts.

"We had a really good leadership group but the guys had that trust and respect in Tony to lead them all the way,'' Spry said.

"I couldn't have picked a better captain.''

Ipswich players congratulate Brisbane after today's over-40 grand final. Cordell Richardson

Ipswich's number two over- 40's team finished the tournament in 10th place after losing this morning's game 2-1 to Brisbane 3.

Ipswich's over-50's combination finished fifth.

A number of Ipswich players were named in Queensland sides. They were: Dean Boughen, Steve Rogers (over-40 number one); Damien Goodwin, Brad Payton (over-40 number two); Pat Jordan, Brent Kinnane (over-45 number one); Gary Adsett, Stu Darby, Lindsay Marsh, Terry Wode, Wayne Follett (over-50 number one); Chris Fenton (over-55 number one); Will Allan, Craig Barrett, Peter Smtih, Denis Tierney (over-55 number two).

Over the long weekend, 64 games were played at the Ipswich Hockey Complex with teams from around the state sharing in the camaraderie of masters sport.

Look out for a photo spread in Wednesday's QT.

State of play

Qld Men's Masters Hockey Championships over-40 grand final: Brisbane 1 (Andrew McFadzen) def Ipswich 0.

Over-50 grand final: Gold Coast Black def Townsville 6-1.