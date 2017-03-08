See why Ray is among Ipswich sporting greats

Proud Ipswichian Ray Walker had a cricket oval named in his honour.

A SPORTING hall of fame built on Ipswich pride, dedication and mateship could easily be created from the people who have helped Ray Walker most.

Names like Ric Mahoney, Norm Baxter, Bruce Raleigh, Nev Paulsen, Barry Dancer, Gary and Ross Madsen roll freely off Walker's tongue as he relives his 40 plus year contribution to regional cricket.

But while appreciating how much those Ipswich stalwarts assisted him, Walker was proud to receive a special honour recognising his valuable commitment to cricket.

Ray Walker Oval was officially opened before the T20 grand final at the Ivor Marsden Memorial Sports Centre on Monday night.

The Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association life member has his name attached to oval number one, a short walk from where Norm Baxter Oval was opened some years ago.

They are the only two fields to be named so far at the complex which is home to five fields used primarily for cricket and junior Aussie rules.

For Ipswich born and bred Walker, it was a terrific gesture.

"I was really humbled about it, especially when you see some of the other names around the place,'' Walker said.

"It took a while to sink in what it really meant.

"I didn't realise until they said 'what have you been doing' and you go back over what you've done.''

Walker, born in 1952, was named IWMCA life member in 2005.

During his long association with the game, he met some of Ipswich's most loyal people.

The self-confessed "average cricketer'' began as a player with East Ipswich in 1969. He was coached by one of Ipswich's best in Ric Mahoney.

When the East Ipswich club folded, Walker continued playing with Booval where he met future Australian hockey great and international coach Barry Dancer.

"In under 12s, I first got involved in the Ipswich cricket team and Barry Dancer was in that,'' Walker said.

"He was a good cricketer. We played against him a lot. When we played for East Ipswich, he played for Booval.''

Other exciting sportsmen he remembers include Nev Brockie, who was his captain at Booval.

Ipswich Musketeers great Brockie went on to represent his state, becoming a Baseball Queensland hall of famer.

"Some of those kids in the under 12s that I played in, we're still mates,'' Walker said.

After a break from cricket, Walker began a lengthy career helping others.

"Nev Paulsen got me into coaching because he was an expert at getting blokes in,'' said Walker, who grew up in the Silkstone area.

"I really loved coaching and he put me right through the levels.''

Walker became a regional coaching director and coached with Paulsen at schools.

"I've forgotten how many teams I've taken away with Queensland Country and stuff,'' the former Railway electrician said.

"Nev roped me into coaching the handicap kids. That was exciting too.''

The former Silkstone and Bremer school student devoted some years overseeing Ipswich juniors after Raleigh moved into the senior ranks as secretary.

"When I first got involved with the administration side of it, that's when the Ipswich association seniors and the juniors joined in one association,'' he said.

"They streamlined everything.''

Walker said Norm Baxter and Ross Madsen taught him a lot about administration.

"We ran a lot of state championships here with the juniors,'' he said.

After his variety of roles, Walker became a groundsman working around the region until his retirement from the job last year.

He still enjoys racing pigeons, where he is a secretary/treasurer of the club.

Walker appreciated his strong family support where children Jason, Brooke and Greg all achieved in sports like soccer, hockey and softball.

He remains fiercely proud of his Ipswich heritage.

"I think it's being a separate sort of identity where you play sport and you've got to try and beat Brisbane and all those other players, especially now with the Hornets,'' he said.

The Ipswich Logan Hornets represent the region in the Queensland Premier Grade competition.

Push bike choices

AS he looks back on his contribution to cricket, One Mile resident Ray Walker is thrilled to have shared in a wonderful sporting era.

"I went to Silkstone school and you played cricket in the summer and there was soccer around Silkstone because you were near the soccer fields,'' Walker, 65, recalls.

"If you lived over at North Ipswich, you were a rugby league player. If you lived in East Ipswich, you were a hockey player.

"It was as far as you can go on your push bike because mum and dad never had cars.''