See who is playing gala Indigenous footy in Ipswich

Grand final-winning Brothers footballer Wes Conlon is among the elite players keen to be involved in the upcoming Indigenous All Stars challenge. Picture: Rob Williams

EXCITEMENT is building as the format is revealed for a special gala rugby league day celebrating the region's outstanding Indigenous talent.

After initial plans to stage an Ipswich Indigenous All Stars v Ipswich All Stars encounter in Ipswich on March 6, the program has been extended.

The Ipswich Jets will field teams in two matches - a state league trial against the PNG Hunters and an under-21 clash with the Western Mustangs, from Toowoomba.

Those Saturday games will support the showpiece match between the Ipswich Indigenous All Stars and Ipswich All Stars at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Other ceremonial activities recognising the contribution of Indigenous footballers will also be held.

An Indigenous jersey signed by the players will be auctioned off after their match.

The gala day will kick off at 4pm following a Friday dinner for about 150 people at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.

Rugby League Ipswich chairman Gary Parker was pleased with how plans for the gala day events were progressing.

"There is a lot of interest out there,'' he said.

He welcomed the involvement of the Ipswich Jets to enhance the afternoon and evening entertainment.

"It is exciting working together as the Jets are playing PNG Hunters and we are expecting a large crowd for that game and our All-Stars game,'' Parker said.

The Ipswich Indigenous All Stars side is being coached by Ian Lacey.

The Ipswich All Stars team is being guided by Scott Ireland.

Parker said tickets for the function would be made available soon after finalising arrangements around COVID-safe planning.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Rugby League Ipswich season is scheduled to start on April 18.

Three rounds of junior grading games will be held leading into the start of their competition.

GALA DAY

The March 6 program planned for the North Ipswich Reserve

4pm: Intrust Super Cup trial - Ipswich Jets v PNG Hunters

5.45pm: Rugby League Ipswich - Ipswich Indigenous v Ipswich All Stars

7.15pm: U21 trial - Ipswich Jets v Western Mustangs

7.15pm: Indigenous Jersey auction in North Ipswich Corporate Centre run by RLI and All-Star committee.