The Ipswich Force under-12 Division 2 basketball team.
Basketball

See what Ipswich's 'Mighty Midgets' are aiming for

David Lems
by
3rd Jul 2019 3:00 PM
BASKETBALL: Force's "Mighty Midgets'' are well prepared and keen to test their improvement at the state titles in Ipswich starting on Friday.

Fresh from finishing third at the recent BQJBC semi-finals, the Ipswich under-12 boys have a chance to develop their skills further at the Queensland Division 2 championships being held at Llewellyn Stadium and Bremer State High School over the next four days.

Coach David Chettle said the boys performed well making the BQJBC semi-finals and learning how to play a more attacking style of basketball.

"We've had a good preparation,'' Chettle said, having worked with the boys since last September.

"They are all young kids. A lot of them it's their first go at it (state titles).

"They're going really well.''

 

Ipswich Force under-12 basketballer Kobi Patrick
Chettle is hoping for a top four finish.

"We'll give it a red-hot go,'' he said.

"They've trained really hard this year and they've really put in. They've done everything I've asked.

"We're also very tiny. I call them the Mighty Midgets.''

 

Ipswich Force under-12 basketballer Michael Brink
The Woodcrest College teacher has coached Ipswich teams for more than a decade.

He is being assisted at the state titles by his daughter Stephanie and manager Jo Gillis.

The boys open their state titles against Townsville at Llewellyn Stadium on Friday.

Ipswich's under-12 girls team will defend their state title at Auchenflower Stadium in Brisbane over the same four days. Their first game is against Mackay on Friday morning.

Ipswich's under-12 boys team for the state titles: 4. Kobi Patrick, 5. Jonathan Schickert, 6. Elijah Moore, 8. Michael Brink, 10. Benjamin Gillis, 12. Rupert Ramos, 13. Darion Lologa, 15. Solomon Seiuli.

State of play

Ipswich's first game is against Townsville Lightning on Friday at noon. That game is at Llewellyn Stadium, Booval.

The Force boys then play Emerald Chargers at 4pm at the same venue.

Saturday's games: 10.40am v South West Pirates at Llewellyn Stadium; 2.40pm v Gold Coast Breakers at Bremer High School.

Sunday's games: 10.40am v Redlands Pride at Bremer High School.

Semi-finals start on Sunday afternoon with playoffs on Monday.

bremer state high school david chettle ipswich basketball ipswich force ipswich's mighty midgets llewellyn stadium queensland basketball championships
