See triple Aria winning band The Audreys in city

The Audreys are comprised principally of Taasha Coates and Tristan Goodall, the their most recent album, 'Til My Tears Roll Away, was released in March 2014.

The Audreys are comprised principally of Taasha Coates and Tristan Goodall, the their most recent album, 'Til My Tears Roll Away, was released in March 2014.

TRIPLE ARIA award winning band The Audreys are coming to Springfield.

The band will perform a special concert under the stars at BLVD restaurant on Sunday March 3.

BLVD manager Sirle Adamson said she was excited to finally lock the band in after months of planning.

The Audreys are an Australian blues/roots band who formed in Adelaide in 2004 and have spent their entire career signed with ABC Music.

Ms Adamson said this would be the concert of the year.

"We have an amazing pool and garden terrace area for this concert under the stars,” Ms Adamson said.

"We really haven't had any bands (of this calibre) in the area doing live music. This will put Springfield on the map as a stopping point for Aussie bands.”

The business plans to host more concerts and bring quality entertainment to the suburbs.

Patrons can enjoy the show with a three course dinner or buy a ticket just to watch the band.

Doors open at 5pm, with dinner at 5:30pm. The Audreys will start at 7pm.

Book tickets by calling 3818 8423 or 0431 011 151 or email dine@blvdrestaurant.com.au