Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Audreys are comprised principally of Taasha Coates and Tristan Goodall, the their most recent album, 'Til My Tears Roll Away, was released in March 2014.
The Audreys are comprised principally of Taasha Coates and Tristan Goodall, the their most recent album, 'Til My Tears Roll Away, was released in March 2014.
News

See triple Aria winning band The Audreys in city

Carly Morrissey
by
12th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIPLE ARIA award winning band The Audreys are coming to Springfield.

The band will perform a special concert under the stars at BLVD restaurant on Sunday March 3.

BLVD manager Sirle Adamson said she was excited to finally lock the band in after months of planning.

The Audreys are an Australian blues/roots band who formed in Adelaide in 2004 and have spent their entire career signed with ABC Music.

Ms Adamson said this would be the concert of the year.

"We have an amazing pool and garden terrace area for this concert under the stars,” Ms Adamson said.

"We really haven't had any bands (of this calibre) in the area doing live music. This will put Springfield on the map as a stopping point for Aussie bands.”

The business plans to host more concerts and bring quality entertainment to the suburbs.

Patrons can enjoy the show with a three course dinner or buy a ticket just to watch the band.

Doors open at 5pm, with dinner at 5:30pm. The Audreys will start at 7pm.

Book tickets by calling 3818 8423 or 0431 011 151 or email dine@blvdrestaurant.com.au

blvd restaurant concert springfield the audreys whatson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    RAAFie's combat choke-hold knocks out race-day biffo

    premium_icon RAAFie's combat choke-hold knocks out race-day biffo

    Crime BROTHERLY love flew to the rescue when a RAAF member's sibling ran into trouble at Doomben Racecourse.

    • 14th Feb 2019 6:33 AM
    $40,000 jail drug drop stops with 'no contact' affair

    premium_icon $40,000 jail drug drop stops with 'no contact' affair

    Crime Her and her lover's plan was quickly thrown into disarray

    Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    premium_icon Next boom that will spark 24,000 new jobs

    Business How coal will deliver eight times jobs of hydrogen

    Dino hunters’ ’remarkable’ find in outback

    premium_icon Dino hunters’ ’remarkable’ find in outback

    News Discovery expected to spark new wave of tourism for town