See the weekend winners

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Stableford Medley September 2.

Winners Div1: 1st P. Brennan 43 pts; 2nd J. Patterson 40 pts; 3rd S. Niemi 39 pts ocb.

Winners Div2: 1st B. Redgen 44 pts; 2nd W. Rees 43 pts; 3rd B. Keogh 41 pt.

NTP: 8th R. Prowd 113 cms; 18th D.Davie 350cm.

Approach: 2nd P. Brennan 291cm.

BRD to 32 pts.

Results August 31: Monday Medley - 1st P. Brennan 41pts, 2nd H. Gilbert 39pts ocb, 3rd J. Klotz 39pts ocb. BRD: 34pts. PCC: 0.

Rosewood

Results September 5: Monthly Mug – Single Stroke, 1st round Club Championships.

Best Gross: D Green 76.

Winners: Men: Div 1: D Green 76/69. Div 2: A Elape 90/70. Ladies: J Browning 98/69 ocb.

R/Up: Men: Div 1: P Johnston 85/70, Div 2: D Gehrke 96/74. Ladies: M Gibson 90/69.

Run Down: Men to 74, Ladies to 73.

NTP: No 2: Men: E Wright 230 cm, Ladies: M Gibson 154cm (2nd shot).

No 9: Men: (0-18) S Johnson 308 cm, (19-36) E Wright 3 cm (2nd shot). Ladies: E Nelson in hole (2nd shot).

No 11: Men: R Lee 270cm, Ladies: L Johnston 320cm.

No 15: Men: R Lee 466cm, Ladies: L Johnston in hole (2nd shot).

Approach (14): Men: D Hartman 258 cm, Ladies: A Finch 40cm.

Mrs Putter: J Browning 29, C McKenzie 29.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

September 5: A double 300 metre shoot was attended by 25 members and one visitor.

A Grade: Tim Boase 104.11 (3) 107.11; Rob Rush 103.10 (2) 105.10; Tony Logan 102.09 (3) 105.09; Ray Mortimer 103.10 (1) 104.10; Andrew Mayfield 102.08 (1) 103.08; John Hislop 103.06 (0) 103.06; Ken Lobwein 92.02 (4) 96.02.

B Grade: David Nicol 100.08 (6) 106.08; Lester Robinson 88.05 (16) 104.05; Glenn Rush 97.07 (5) 102.07; John Kippen 93.05 (8) 101.05; Gary Morrison 94.06 (4) 98.06.

F Standard: William Long 120.06 (13) 133.06; David Sidery 116.04 (17) 133.04; Ivor Davidson 126.11 (5) 131.11; Glenn Rush 124.11 (4) 128.11; Lee Webber 116.10 (12) 128.10; Noel Davies 111.05 (15) 126.05; Lincoln Theuerkauf 117.03 (9) 126.03; Rebecca Pook 104.05 (18) 122.05; David George 116.05 (-) 116.05.

F Open: Brett Long 115.05 (15) 130.05; Christopher Gray 122.07 (6) 128.07; Lana Mayfield 119.03 (7) 126.03; Tim O’Shea 113.04 (11) 124.04; Gunther Ziegler 104.01 (-) 104.01.

Visitors: Jayden Pugin (FS) 87.0.

William Long (TR) 91.6, Colin Jeffries (TR) 1 round 47.1, Mark Hinkley (FS) 1 round 47.0.

Next week: 400 metres 1pm start.

