See the new-look PCYC club this Saturday

AFTER a nine month renovation the Ipswich PCYC is ready to show off its new look with a carnival-style Open Day this Saturday.

Rose Rice visits the club most days and said it offers much more than exercise facilities, even though the spry 63-year-old does pump, HIIT, Pilates and other classes there.

"It's a social thing too, meeting all the people in the classes. The instructors are fantastic, I can't single one out because they are all so good,” she said.

Branch Manager Sergeant Neale Porter said that in addition to a competitive 24-7 gym, the newly renovated building offered a one-stop-shop for busy families looking to stay active.

He said that unlike a conventional gym, parents and carers who joined PCYC could drop their kids off at martial arts or gymnastics and stay on site to use the gym, classes or squash courts.

"Our old adage was 'Something for everyone from two to 72,' but we have actually gone both sides of that now,” he said.

"Our oldest participant is 82 and kinder gym takes babies who are crawling.”

Sergeant Porter added that many people might not be aware that the PCYC didn't seek to profit from its facilities, despite the high standard.

"There hasn't been as much public awareness around the sheer size of the renovation that has taken place here, and that the gym is not only competitive with any offering out there in the market but it is 24-7, it's a lot cheaper and the good thing is that any money we make goes back into supporting youth programs in Ipswich - so it's socially responsible and helps Ipswich,” he said.

A big change to the interior is a new combined fitness and meeting space that is available for community hire.

"It used to be a pair of squash courts, but we have renovated it into a fantastic multi-purpose meeting space,” he said.

Adding to the carnival atmosphere will be a coffee van, Ungermann Brothers ice cream, sausage sizzle, face painting and a jumping castle.

PCYC Ipswich Open Day, 1C Griffith Rd, Eastern Heights, Saturday 20th October 12:30-3:30pm. Free.