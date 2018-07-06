See the house that broke the record

Steve Hodgson and Tracey Caruana (McGrath Springfield Principals) with Sonja and Rod Waghorn who have sold their home for a record $716,000.

A SUBURBAN home sitting on an 800sqm block in The Mews has just broken the record for property prices in the area.

The house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms features an in-ground pool with a water feature.

It has two open plan living areas including a rumpus with a bar, double remote lock up garage with extra storage, spacious master retreat with walk-in robe and open ensuite, private alfresco area with roof, blinds and extended patio.

The sellers couldn't be happier, the contemporary split-level house sold at the first open home.

From there the interested buyers had a second inspection and then a day later made an offer.

McGrath Springfield sold the home, principals Steve Hodgson and Tracey Caruana previously broke the record back in 2013 with a $680,000 sale and today, 8 Ashton Place at Springfield settled for $716,000.

"The property built by Hancock Homes was tightly held for the last 15 years and is in an elevated position in The Mews, a sought after precinct within Springfield,” Mr Hodgson said.

"It had what very few properties offer in the original part of Springfield, a quiet cul de sac location coupled with an attractive open plan design perfect for entertaining.”

"With such a high quality home, we had to creatively put together some strategic marketing which allowed us to break the property price record again for Springfield,” Mr Hodgson said.

"As with any sale, it's a partnership between ourselves and the sellers, Rod and Sonja were just amazing to work with.

"Our office has achieved a number of high end sales in recent months within Greater Springfield as buyers look to capture something special.

"Buyers are certainly finding plenty of value in the region compared to properties as you head towards Brisbane.”