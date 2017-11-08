See Santa at Twilight Parade

WITH only 47 sleeps until Santa arrives it's time to turn on some Christmas Spirit.

On Friday November 17 Ipswich will come alive with the Christmas Twilight Parade when the Queensland Times presents a Christmas concert and carols quest, colourful parade and finally the official turning on of the city's Christmas lights.

The night starts with a song as the annual Christmas concert brings d'Arcy Doyle Place to life from 5.30pm.

You can see energetic routines with Performance Plus dancers, the amazing Acro Elves and the wonderful Carols Quest contestants performing for the chance to sing at the Mayor's Christmas Carols at North Ipswich Reserve on December 2.

Then the magic starts with the Christmas Twilight Parade at 6.45pm.

The parade starts on Darling St and will showcase some imaginative floats, Christmas characters and marching bands weaving their way down Brisbane St to celebrate the arrival of Santa.

Car fans can also join in the fun as the Ipswich HSV Club will be participating in the parade escorting Santa into the Ipswich CBD.

After the parade Santa will join Mayor Andrew Antoniolli in turning on the City's Christmas lights at d'Arcy Doyle Place, heralding the 2017 Christmas season with a fireworks display.

This will be followed by performances from the Hip Hop Santas and some of your favourite Christmas tunes.

It's easy to celebrate the festive season with family and friends in Ipswich Central with this free event, just grab a picnic rug and head to d'Arcy Doyle Place to share the festive spirit this Christmas.

The event will be supported by a few food trucks, while local restaurants and cafes will be open on the evening.

Event details:

Date: Friday November 17

Time: 5.30pm-7.30pm

Location: d'Arcy Doyle Place

Parade route: Darling St into Waghorn St, Brisbane St, Bell St, Bremer Pde and Ellenborough St, back to Darling St.

Where to park: Ipswich City Square

Best spot to view parade and fireworks: d'Arcy Doyle Place, St Paul's Anglican Church garden.