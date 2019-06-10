Menu
UNSTOPPABLE: Ipswich High juggernaut Stanley Fiso charges through some would-be tacklers against Palm Beach Currumbin on Tuesday night at Norths.
Rugby League

See Ipswich High rise in Langer Cup

Tom Bushnell
by
10th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
FRESH from their sensational win over the defending national champion, Ipswich State High will take on St Mary's Toowoomba on Wednesday from 5.30pm.

After slaying schoolboy giant Palm Beach Currumbin, the buoyant Firsts will look to keep that momentum going against their unrelenting rivals from atop the range.

Norths ground at Ipswich is venue for the round four clash as the home team continues its surge up the Langer Cup standings. The elite schoolboy competition features the state's six premier rugby league teams.

All of the action can be viewed on The Queensland Times' exclusive live stream.

Those who do not have a subscription can watch for as little as $3.50 a week under the Hot Offer deal currently available. Subscribe at www.qt. com. au

The games will be near the top of the QT home page on Wednesday, just ahead of kick-off time.

 

TRY-TIME: Ipswich High's Paea Fe'ao shows immense strength to cross for a try against Palm Beach Currumbin.
