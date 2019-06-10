See Ipswich High rise in Langer Cup

UNSTOPPABLE: Ipswich High juggernaut Stanley Fiso charges through some would-be tacklers against Palm Beach Currumbin on Tuesday night at Norths.

FRESH from their sensational win over the defending national champion, Ipswich State High will take on St Mary's Toowoomba on Wednesday from 5.30pm.

After slaying schoolboy giant Palm Beach Currumbin, the buoyant Firsts will look to keep that momentum going against their unrelenting rivals from atop the range.

Norths ground at Ipswich is venue for the round four clash as the home team continues its surge up the Langer Cup standings. The elite schoolboy competition features the state's six premier rugby league teams.

All of the action can be viewed on The Queensland Times' exclusive live stream.

