See how the Broncos train during session in Ipswich

THE Brisbane Broncos NRL team is holding a training session in Ipswich and the community is invited.

The session will be held at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday, starting at 7am.

Set the alarm clocks and take the kids down to see the boys go through their paces.

Springfield AFL sign-on change

DUE to the rain over the weekend, the Greater Springfield AFL sign-on day will be held this Saturday.

The club will be at Robelle Domain Parklands from 9am to 1pm so head on down for a morning filled with fun games and skills sessions.

The club cater for juniors through to seniors.

Come along to find out how you can get involved in AFL in the Springfield area.

Hockey open day

ALL the Ipswich hockey clubs will be at the Briggs Road fields on Sunday to welcome players.

Come along to the open day to meet club officials and sign on to play this fast paced sport.

On the day there will be Hook in2 Hockey, Come and Try for all ages, club information, food and drinks on sale.

The day runs from 3pm to 5pm.

Smooth meetings

EVERY sport and recreation organisation needs to hold meetings to run their activities.

Unless there are clear procedures, these meetings can be ineffective, drag on for hours and or not provide an opportunity for balanced discussion.

To ensure your meetings are effective, here are some tips you can follow:

Prepare an agenda and circulate to members one week prior to the meeting;

Include in the agenda, copies of previous minutes and copies of written reports or updates for members to read prior to attending;

Read the material distributed prior to the attending the meeting;

Turn up 5-10 minutes early to allow the meeting to start on time. Formal meetings need a quorum before they can start;

Keep the meeting on track. Every meeting needs a chairperson - someone who is a good listener, allows reasonable debate and keeps to the agenda;

Ensure there are clear actions in minutes stating who will do what, by when or a clear decision recorded;

Send out a copy of the minutes of the meeting within one week of the meeting date and the date for the next meeting.