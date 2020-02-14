See how popular footy fanatic helping Ipswich advance

HAPPY TO HELP: New Western Pride official Ian Dalzell. Picture: Rob Williams

AS a Brisbane Roar life member, Ian "Dazzles'' Dalzell has made a valuable contribution to South East Queensland football since arriving in Australia 48 years ago.

Just don't call the colourful character a football legend. He purely loves helping out.

While he has enjoyed his long association with Brisbane clubs, Dalzell is still eager to help the game he loves flourish.

That's why he's taken on a proverbial jack of all trades role at Western Pride FC.

The well-travelled and knowledgeable Bellbird Park-based resident has been watching Pride closely since the National Premier Leagues club was formed in the Ipswich area in 2013.

"I was absolutely delighted to give something to the Ipswich community,'' Dalzell said, backing Pride's progress.

Working with the Ipswich club's coaches and volunteers had instant appeal after he finished up with the Roar late last year.

"My job there (Pride) is to help out the club wherever possible,'' the proud Scotsman said.

His number one priority is assisting Pride's technical director and former Roar head coach Mike Mulvey with the under-18 side.

However, Dalzell said he would do whatever was required on match day in this year's NPL and Queensland Premier League competitions.

"It's helping out and just making sure everything is going okay,'' he said.

"On match days at home, I would imagine that you'll see me running about as a ground official just ensuring that referees are on time and teams know exactly where they've got to go in terms of dressing rooms and that sort of thing.

"Just generally anything and everything that you don't necessarily always have somebody to do it.''

That attitude sums up Dalzell perfectly.

Since arriving in Australia in 1972, his football career quickly became centred on helping teams chase glory.

Having originally considered a career as a referee, Dalzell moved into the world of officialdom after joining the Queensland Irish Association in Brisbane.

After an eight-year stint, the Scottish-born football fanatic performed various roles.

That included being a secretary for the club, performing duties at Perry Park and being elected on the Queensland Soccer Federation (QSF) board in 1983.

When the controlling body's three independent arms amalgamated under the Football Federation of Australia in 2002, Dalzell continued his work with football in the city.

He also enjoyed stints at the Brisbane Strikers and Brisbane City before accepting an offer to join then head coach Frank Farina at the Brisbane Roar.

Dalzell became team manager in April 2009, maintaining a strong association with the A-League club for the next decade.

Awarded a Roar life membership in 2018, Dalzell speaks highly of all the people he worked with including current Western Pride patron and former Socceroo Gary Wilkins.

"Gary and I get together on a regular basis with a few other people in football and chew the fat and tell each other how good we were,'' Dalzell said, highlighting his sense of humour.

"In comparison to Gary Wilkins, I was even an amateur-amateur.''

Dalzell said his good mate was unlucky not to represent Australia at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany "only because he had a good job at the meat works and he wouldn't get down to Sydney''.

Dalzell said at that time, only players in Sydney and Melbourne were seriously considered for Australia's World Cup team.

Their friendship will continue at Pride where Dalzell is preparing for the big NPL and QPL seasons ahead.

Other people who helped him included former state director of coaching Bruce Stowell.

Dalzell appreciates the opportunities and guidance he received while fulfilling his football dream living in Darra, Milton and Camira before his current location.

"I've enjoyed everything I've done,'' he said, reflecting briefly on not following through on his refereeing aspirations.

"If I had become a referee, I would have probably enjoyed it.

"I'm certainly delighted that over the years I was very much involved in the club scene and made a lot of very, very good friends in that time.''

As for his Dazzles nickname, Ian said it was nothing to do with his footballing ability.

"It wasn't that I dazzled people on the pitch or anything like that,'' he said.