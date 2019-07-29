See how golden effort helps Tamzin's Tokyo Olympic quest

I: pswich martial artist Tamzin Christoffel won a gold medal at the recent Pacific Games in Samoa.

I: pswich martial artist Tamzin Christoffel won a gold medal at the recent Pacific Games in Samoa.

IPSWICH martial artist Tamzin Christoffel will pursue her Tokyo Olympics quest with renewed enthusiasm after winning a gold medal at the recent Pacific Games in Samoa.

The former St Mary's College student won her -49kg seniors female division as part of the Australian team.

She was ahead of her Fijian opponent 41-4 when the referee stopped the contest in the first round at the Faleata Sports Complex in Apia.

"It was a satisfying win as I picked up 20 world ranking points,'' Christoffel said.

"This success allows me to climb the world rankings, which allows me to potentially contest bigger world standard events. This will expose me to the best athletes in my division and help me mature into a better fighter.''

That includes daring to dream of making next year's Olympics.

"Currently my future goal is to become a more competitive international fighter and get more medals overseas,'' she said.

"It's also a goal to compete in Grand Prix events and to overall make my family, friends and coaches proud.

"Tokyo 2020 is definitely a competition I am working hard to be selected for.

"I will try my very best to be selected, but I am still young so if I am not selected, Paris 2024 will be on my radar.''

Christoffel has enjoyed previous success at the President's Cup and Oceania championships. She recently competed in Europe where she received a medal.

"I also competed in Manchester for the World Senior Championships, where I unfortunately lost in the first match,'' she said.

"With this loss, I gained experience in competing at a world-class event and am very grateful I was given the opportunity to compete at the tournament.''

Tamzin Christoffel with the gold medal she won at the recent Pacific Games in Samoa.

The Ipswich sportswomen appreciates all the support she's received from family, friends, coaches, teammates and from the QAS, where she has a scholarship.

"It's always an amazing experience representing Australia on the world stage,'' she said.

"It's truly rewarding and I'm very grateful to be given these opportunities.

"Every team I make one, it feels like the first time and each time motivates me to work harder and make my family and friends proud.''

Studying a Bachelor of Science at QUT, Christoffel said her latest international trip was beneficial.

"This time around I did feel more confident as Australia's standard in taekwondo is very high,'' she said.

"I also trusted in the experience I have gained in the past year to get me through the tournament atmosphere and the match.

"The competition atmosphere, sights and the people from Samoa made my experience in Samoa one I will not forget.''

Join Tamzin and share recognition and rewards

AS the city's current Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Tamzin Christoffel is happy to encourage other rising talents to nominate for the latest awards.

"There is no harm in trying,'' Christoffel said, having just won a gold medal at the Pacific Games in Samoa.

"If you apply and don't succeed, you can always try again. But if you don't apply you'll be stuck with the 'what ifs' and regret of not applying.

"Everyone has equal opportunities in receiving the award.''

The President's Cup and Oceania titles taekwondo junior champion said she was extremely grateful for winning the honour, and financial bonuses which came with it, at last year's City of Ipswich Sports Awards presentation night at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.

"It helped me dramatically in expenses surrounding taekwondo,'' she said. "It was also very humbling for my achievements to be recognised.''

This year's major category winners are again eligible for $2000 in prizemoney.

Nominations for the latest awards close on August 18.

The categories are: Senior Sportsperson, Junior Sportsperson, Masters Sportsperson, Team, Sporting organisation, Coach, Official and Volunteer.

A Sports Awards guidelines document has been developed to provide clarity on who is eligible.

Visit www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/sportsawards for more information.