See how a pram helps Ipswich runner go faster

Ipswich One Mile Gift winner Clay Dawson is surprised to finish first.

IF you see a dedicated athlete pushing a pram along the footpaths of Ipswich, it may well be Clay Dawson.

That's because the latest Ipswich One Mile Gift winner regularly takes his young son Jasper for a run.

Dawson pushes the pram during additional training.

"This year, I've tried to be a concerted father as well and not be selfish,'' he said.

"It's good to be able to incorporate a training run so when the coach says 'do 15km easy', I grab the pram and I'll take him (Jasper) and mum (Michelle) can go off to the gym or whatever she wants to do.''

It's all a part of what makes Dawson one of Ipswich's most successful and admired athletes.

After winning his first Ipswich foot race on the Bundamba sand track, Dawson displayed his trademark sportsmanship.

He was eager to share his victory with training part- ners like Andrew Willey, Tom Anderson, Peter Bracken and second placegetter Adam Fogg.

"A lot of those guys out on the track today are good mates as well,'' Dawson said, sharing post-race hugs.

"In all honesty, I came into this race not expecting to do very well but hoping that if any one of those guys got cash, I would have been overjoyed.''

Dawson plans to put his $3000 prizemoney towards his new home at Karalee.

"I love the city,'' the Rosewood State High School teacher said.

As for his distinctive headband, Dawson said: "It became iconic and it's kind of like Usain Bolt style. Don't take it too seriously.''

After all, athletics should be fun and rewarding.