Join the Barty Party and cheer on Ash in Ipswich

Australian Open Tennis. Day 4. Ashleigh Barty vs Maria Sakkari. Ash Barty after winning in straight sets . Pic: Michael Klein

Australian Open Tennis. Day 4. Ashleigh Barty vs Maria Sakkari. Ash Barty after winning in straight sets . Pic: Michael Klein Michael Klein

TONIGHT you can witness Ashleigh Barty's fight to enter the semi finals of the Australian Open on the big screen at Robelle Domain.

This is the first time Barty, ranked number 15 in the world, has made the quarter finals of a major title.

She beat Maria Sharapova in stunning win on Sunday and will play world number six Czeck Petra Kvitova tonight.

Barty made it to the fourth round at last year's US open, her previous best and claimed one of the biggest wins of her career after destroying World No.1 Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the Sydney International quarter-finals.

She is now the first Australian woman to make it through to the Australian Open quarter finals in 10 years, the last was Jelena Dokic.

The last time an Australian woman made it to the Australian Open singles finals was Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

And Chris O'Neil was the last Australian to pick up an Australian Open trophy back in 1978.

You can join the Ipswich Barty Party at Robelle Domain tonight from 6pm and cheer the home-grown tennis superstar on.

Ipswich City Council is hosting the event, turning on the big TV and cranking up the volume while we all keep our fingers crossed that Barty can create Australian sporting history.

She will be on the big screen again Thursday night if she makes it to the semi finals and on Saturday night if she makes it through to the finals.