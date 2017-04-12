29°
See a dramatic performance of the Passion of the Christ

12th Apr 2017 4:00 PM
CHRIST ALIVE: The Moogerah Passion Play will be performed again this year on the shores of Lake Moogerah.
CHRIST ALIVE: The Moogerah Passion Play will be performed again this year on the shores of Lake Moogerah.

FOR more than two decades audiences have been able to soak up stunning sunsets and lake views while watching the Moogerah Passion Play.

This year's performances will be no different.

The annual play, which is a dramatic account of the Passion of the Christ, will this year be performed on Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, and Good Friday and Easter Saturday, April 14-15.

The play will start at 5pm.

Audience members are seated on rugs or chairs and enjoy being part of the action.

Food and drinks are available from 4pm. Soup, hamburgers, sausages, soft drinks, tea, coffee, slices and other assorted goodies are available to buy at reasonable prices.

The Moogerah Passion Play uses up to 100 actors, technicians, backstage and front-of-house helpers and more. Up to 11 denominations are involved in this event each year.

Performances take place in an open-air auditorium on the shores of beautiful Lake Moogerah, with room for 2000 people. The most popular session is on Good Friday, so get in early.

Entry to the play is free. The event does rely on donations and there are boxes located in the entrance complex should you wish to make a one.

The annual event was started when founder Kosti Simons returned to Australia in 1990 after living in Europe for 14 years. His aim was to establish the Passion Play in south-east Queensland.

The inaugural season of the Moogerah Passion Play took place in September 1993.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  boonah easter qt country whatson

A WOMAN has told of the horrifying moment she watched a dog being dragged behind a car along an Ipswich street today.

CELEBRATE Easter by going to Moogerah Passion Play

