Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
NAB has closed its branches nationwide. Picture: David Clark
News

Security threat shuts all NAB branches

by Gerard Cockburn
18th Nov 2020 1:50 PM

National Australia Bank has been forced to close all its branches due to a physical security threat.

"Unfortunately we have had to close our branches temporarily due to a physical security threat," a NAB spokesman said.

"As always the safety and security of our customers and colleagues is our priority.

"We are working closely with police and will provide an update as soon as we can."

NAB has assured customers internet, mobile and telephone banking were still available.

 

 

Originally published as Security threat shuts all NAB branches

banking editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Car hit tree ‘head-on’ in fatal collision

        Premium Content Car hit tree ‘head-on’ in fatal collision

        Breaking Police say the car carrying a 50yo Lowood man hit a tree ‘head on’ after crashing down the embankment

        Woman escapes fire which gutted rural home

        Premium Content Woman escapes fire which gutted rural home

        News Police and paramedics were on the scene as firefighters battled the blaze...

        Lowood man, 50, dies in single vehicle crash

        Premium Content Lowood man, 50, dies in single vehicle crash

        News Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash

        Rodeo ute prank leaves victim with shocking injuries

        Premium Content Rodeo ute prank leaves victim with shocking injuries

        News A rodeo rider has been jailed after accidentally running over a man during a prank...