Security stops shoplifting teen after changeroom ruse

An Ipswich man has pleaded guilty to three charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture : NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

A FAKE ID with someone else’s name and photo did not fool police and landed an unlicensed driver in further trouble.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the 19-year-old architecture student stuck to his guns, telling police the licence was his even after he had been taken to the police station.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police had been patrolling on Stewart Road in Goodna on April 2 when they pulled over a white Honda Accord for a licence check about 2.40am.

The court heard Majok Chol Majok was behind the wheel but, when asked to show his licence, pulled out one belonging to someone else.

“Police observed the driver had a different appearance to that of the licence provided,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“They asked him to state his full and correct name and address and warned him, if he provided false details, he would be committing an offence.”

The court heard Majok told police the fake name was his.

“Police suspected he was providing a false name,” Sgt Caldwell said.

He was transferred to the Goodna Police Station so police could confirm his identity.

“After about an hour and after being placed in a holding cell, he finally identified himself as the defendant,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“He told police he had provided a false name to police because he was the only one in his family with a licence and he drives family members to events and appointments.

“(He said he was) remorseful for his actions.”

A check confirmed Majok’s licence was only a learner’s permit and was demerit point suspended.

Less than two weeks later Majok was caught shoplifting from a Target in Redbank Plains.

Sgt Caldwell said Majok was at the store on April 15 when he chose sports shorts worth $10 and a package of socks before entering a change room about 4.45pm.

“He put the clothing on underneath the clothing he was wearing and intended to exit the store without paying but was intercepted by security,” he said.

“(When interviewed by police), he made full admissions, said he needed clothes for training.

“Police checked his balance on his phone and saw he had insufficient funds.”



The court heard the value of the items was less than $20 and Majok had no criminal history.

Majok told Magistrate Jacqueline Payne he intended to change his life.

He pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods, unlicensed driving and contravening police direction.

Majok was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for six months and served a six month, $500 good behaviour bond.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.