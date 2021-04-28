Menu
A man has pleaded guilty to possessing the drug ice.
News

Security sounds alarm on car park ice user

Ross Irby
28th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
A LATE night triple-0 call sent police to a hotel car park where a security guard reported seeing a man trying to inject something in his arm.

When officers arrived just after 2am they came across Shane Hodgkiss seated in a blue Suzuki.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Smith told Ipswich Magistrates Court Hodgkiss was parked outside a Booval hotel.

His Suzuki was searched and a clip seal bag with 1.42 grams of the drug ice was found in a black bag under the driver’s seat.

A capped syringe with red coloured liquid was found in the centre console.

Shane Robert John Hodgkiss, 52, a pensioner, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs on March 21.

Duty lawyer Greg Ploetz said COVID-19 had brought Hodgkiss’s business to an end and he was now a pensioner and carer for his mother.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Hodgkiss she was not sure why he would be taking ice.

“It is a horrible drug. Give it a great deal of thought as to why you would use it,” she said.

Hodgkiss was fined $300. No conviction was recorded.

Ipswich Queensland Times

