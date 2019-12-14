Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colour in the crowd during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa/AAP
Colour in the crowd during the Saturday four-ball matches at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa/AAP
Golf

Security intervenes over sledging of Reed at Presidents Cup

by Jacob Polychronis, Fox Sports
14th Dec 2019 1:43 PM

FOUR Aussie golf fans dressed as Patrick Reed's caddy have had their toy shovels confiscated at Royal Melbourne.

The group was attending day three of the Presidents Cup when the men's outfits attracted the attention of security.

Each member wore white overalls with either "Reed" or "The Excavator" written in black marker on the back, while they each slung a child's set of plastic clubs over their shoulders.

But completing the costume was a plastic spade - a taunt for Reed, who is deeply unpopular with crowds in Melbourne after infringing the rules by moving sand to improve his lie last weekend.

A security guard was apologetic to the group but confiscated the spades.

When asked by foxsports.com.au why they were stolen, a member of the group speculated it was because Reed was "getting upset" with the incessant sledging by Australian fans.

Reed played in all three of the tournament's opening rounds without claiming a win. He's been dropped for Saturday afternoon's foursomes.

More Stories

Show More
patrick reed presidents cup royal melbourne
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        International Tea Day is here and it’s time to celebrate

        premium_icon International Tea Day is here and it’s time to celebrate

        Whats On Get down to the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre tomorrow to celebrate International Tea Day.

        Looking Back: Faith Lutheran College Plainland

        premium_icon Looking Back: Faith Lutheran College Plainland

        News Looking Back with Faith Lutheran College Plainland principal Janelle Anderson.

        How you can save the lives of 70 rescued dogs and cats

        premium_icon How you can save the lives of 70 rescued dogs and cats

        News Rescue group fundraises to pay for vet bills and medical supplies

        Grant will make school dunnies more efficient, colourful

        premium_icon Grant will make school dunnies more efficient, colourful

        News Redbank Plains State High School will use a $7000 grant to install water efficient...