Security guard stands watch over new sculpture

Construction of a monument in Bell Street on Wednesday.

A SECURITY guard will stand watch over a new sculpture placed in the Ipswich CBD today.

A crane was brought in and part of Bell St closed for the installation of a large column with a silver ball on top.

The QT understands Ipswich City Council has employed a security guard to stand watch over the sculpture, hidden by black plastic, until the official unveiling on Friday.

When asked how much the security guard cost, Ipswich City Council declined to comment, instead saying questions would be answered at the official event.

On Tuesday Mayor Paul Pisasale said the sculpture would be a taste of more public art to follow around the CBD.

He said while the council had organised the installation, the public art had been paid for by a developer.