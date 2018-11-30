Security boost at region's jails

MORE than 160 custodial prison officers have completed rigorous training this year to enforce the front line at four prisons near Ipswich.

Another 37 new custodial correctional officers have joined the ranks within Queensland Corrective Services after graduating this month, with a 380 new graduates joining the force this year.

More than 100 have been positioned at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre, 29 at Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wacol, 15 at Wolston Correctional Centre and 11 officers at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the new Correctional Officers at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre was a welcome boost to the centre's front line.

"As Borallon is a part of my electorate I frequently visit the centre and am always impressed by the ground-breaking strategies in place at what is one of the most innovative prison facilities in the country and this new influx of Correctional Officers will bolster that great work," Mr Madden said.

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said Queensland Corrective Services officers played an important role in ensuring public safety.

"Custodial correctional officers are on the front line of public safety, managing some of the most difficult and complex people in society," he said.

"They keep Queensland safe through the humane containment and rehabilitation of prisoners in a challenging and dynamic environment.

"It is because of all custodial correctional officers that each Queenslander is safer, and I thank them for it."