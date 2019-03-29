Securing a future for vital men's organisation

INSTITUTION: Ipswich Men's Shed president Laurie Caldwell has welcomed new legislation that will come into affect next year. All men's and women's sheds across Australia will be granted Deductible Gift Recipient status.

NEW legislation will help an important local institution helping blokes keep busy and talk through their problems secure its long term future.

The Ipswich Men's Shed welcomes its 100 members three times a week to work with their hands and, perhaps more importantly, come to a place filled with mates they can confidently turn to.

The Federal Government announced this week that the 1003 sheds operating around Australia will receive Deductible Gift Recipient status.

It means from July next year, anyone who donates two dollars or more can claim an income tax deduction.

The sheds will also be eligible to apply for more grants available to organisations with the status.

President Laurie Caldwell said most of their funding came from selling items they have made, charges for any jobs brought in from the public, the occasional donation or grant and their own fundraising efforts.

"It will give us a chance to advance and grow our membership and gives us a bit of financial stability because we are self funded,” he said.

"We're just general run of the mill guys who are not up with applying for grants, we have to fly by the seat of our pants a lot of the time.

"It can be a fairly difficult process to go through.”

Money is needed for tools, equipment, general upkeep, refurbishments and trips.

The Ipswich Men's Shed was established in 2012 and members mainly work in three areas - gardening, woodwork and engineering - completing personal projects and jobs for community and charity groups.

"Ninety nine per cent of members are retired gentleman who have left the workforce and they're home, they're lonely or bored,” he said.

"Men have learnt they don't talk about feelings and emotions many don't take an interest in their own health or well being.

"By being here we do a lot of of discussions and we get in guest speakers to discuss health issues. We offer support for their wellbeing, offer companionship.”

In Australia, suicide is the 10th highest cause of death for men but is not in the top 20 for women.

"We welcome men of all ages but particular in the older age group who really have no where (to socialise),” he said.

"I'm aware of at least three people who might have otherwise done themselves harm, who are here today simply because the men's shed was here for them. (That's) a pretty good feeling.”

The Ipswich group work out of Salvation Army buildings in Bundamba and work closely with the organisation, making toys for disadvantaged kids as a part of their Christmas efforts.

The shed have started trialling a 'quiet day' every second Friday which sees visitors off the tools and playing cards, doing some exercise, watching TV or playing chess.

"We're getting some good responses from people,” Mr Caldwell said.

"I came from a background where I wasn't handy with my hands so I picked up and staretd to do some of the admin which led me to president. You don't have to come here to work, we do social activities as well.”