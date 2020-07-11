Menu
Having a dog or any other animal on your lap while driving is against the law.
Motoring

Secure your pooch for the pawfect ride

RACQ specialist motor advisor Bruce McLeish
11th Jul 2020 4:30 AM

Now that restrictions have eased, I, like many people, have found myself venturing further afield to take my dog for some much-needed exercise. While Max loves going for a drive, he’s confused to see some other dogs unsecured and even sitting on the driver’s lap.

Having a dog or any other animal on your lap while driving is against the law, as it can interfere with your control of the vehicle and be a serious distraction.

Not only do you risk a big fine, but an unsecured dog can also become a projectile if you’re in a crash. So when I put Max in the car, I make sure he is sitting in the rear seat secured with his harness. You could also use a crate or a cargo barrier to secure your pooch. This goes for dogs who travel on the back of the ute as well — the last thing you want is for your four-legged friend to fall off the back.

Don’t forget the weather may be cooler, but never leave your pooch alone in the car. Even in winter, vehicles can heat up to deadly temperatures in just minutes.

By taking the time to secure your furry friend correctly, you will ensure you and Fido are safe and can continue to explore our great state for many years to come.

