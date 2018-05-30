Secure storage is always a top priority for SSAA

LOCK UP: The SSAA are reminding shooters to ensure their guns are secured properly.

SHOOTERS across Queensland are being encouraged to double-check their guns are properly stored.

The state's largest shooting organisation, the Sporting Shooters' Association of Australia (SSAA) Queensland, is behind an ongoing initiative reminding gun owners throughout the state of the importance of keeping firearms securely stored and out of the wrong hands.

SSAA Queensland president Bob Green said the association's members took gun safety seriously, with the organisation's long-running "Secure Your Gun, Secure Your Sport" campaign driving home the message that all shooters needed to keep their guns locked up.

"The law in Queensland requires all firearms be properly secured," he said.

"Properly securing guns is not just a legal requirement, it ensures they're kept out of the wrong hands."

Mr Green said most gun owners took their storage obligations very seriously.

"The SSAA continues to stress the importance of licensed shooters securely storing their firearms; it is a cornerstone of gun safety and responsible ownership," he said.

"The SSAA's Secure your Gun, Secure Your Sport booklet outlines information on a variety of gun safes as well as the legal requirements for each state and territory, including Queensland.

"If someone has any questions or would like advice on secure storage of their firearms, we encourage them to contact the police, Weapons Licensing Branch, or their local SSAA branch for more information."

Copies of the booklet are available for free on the SSAA Queensland website at http://ssaaqld. org.au/become-a-shooter/ secure-storage.

There are more than 68,000 members in Queensland.