Secure manufacturing 'jobs for generations' at military hub

JOBS for generations will be created if Rheinmetall wins more government contracts to build military vehicles in Ipswich.

That was the message from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk as she continued the government's job-themed week.

There are 33 apprentices and 20 trainees as part of a 240-strong workforce building Rheinmetall's $170million military vehicle centre of excellence at Redbank.

The factory will support 450 operational jobs when it opens mid-next year.

"These will be long-term, secure jobs," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"They will be here for many generations to come and there are going to be so many opportunities for people right across southeast Queensland."

Rheinmetall Australia managing director Gary Stewart said the company had a "strong industrial base" that could be trained to work at Redbank.

There are 30 engineers in Germany learning how to build the Boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles who will return mid-next year to Ipswich.

Ms Palaszczuk said she had discussions with Rheinmetall global CEO Armin Papperger about how schools and Tafe could get involved with the opportunities.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the centre would deliver 211 Boxers.

"All Queenslanders love their sheds and this is the most spectacular shed in Queensland," he said.

"Rheinmetall can win contracts from around the world and those contracts can be delivered right here on the assembly line that will be in this building.

"We are on the verge of delivering a vehicle export capacity for our nation right here in Queensland.

"Victoria couldn't do it and South Australia couldn't do it."

Mr Stewart said Rheinmetall was building up an advanced manufacturing workforce.

"Jobs will include welders, systems and integration engineers, electro-optics technicians, software coders and developers and other specialisations," he said.