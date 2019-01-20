Sectarian troubles flare in city

THE NIGHT of November 6, 1874, was a night of "shame" in Ipswich as Catholics and Protestants engaged in a riot at the School of Arts (Town Hall).

People were bashed with chair legs, bludgeons and bottles, lamps of some of the chandeliers were smashed and burning oil streamed on to the floor, creating a danger of fire. Large stones were hurled on to the stage.

Apparently, this shameful riot was brought about after a person named the Reverend D. Porteous hired the School of Arts to deliver the third lecture of a series on Protestantism; the first and second lectures had inflamed Catholic feeling in Queensland.

When this lecture was scheduled to begin, an excited mob armed with walking sticks and such gathered in Brisbane St outside the hall.

It seemed the Catholics occupied seats in the middle of the hall and some of them had come as far as 15 km away to attend.

Mr James Foote was chairman at the meeting, but as he was introducing the speaker, he was hissed and booed by a section of the audience. Before long, a yell was heard, followed by taunts and personal abuse. Many women who had attended left the hall.

A fight broke out and within seconds the area was reported as being "a seething crush of heads".

Meanwhile, the reverend was conveyed under escort, for the building as blood began to flow copiously from numerous heads.

The rioting continued for at least 15 minutes, before the police magistrate, Captain Townly, read the riot act and ordered police to clear the hall.

The Catholics left in a body and cheered as they got to the front of the School of Arts on account of the victory which it was supposed they had gained.

The brawling continued in parts of Ipswich, particularly North Ipswich, throughout the night.

"We thought that this day for this sort of thing had passed by and in Queensland at all events, we were safe from the consequences of such party strife," The Queensland Times reported.

After a few days, Ipswich settled back into its peaceful ways and the riot faded into history.

SCHOOLING CHAMPIONS: Mrs Marjorie Powell (nee Whyte) and Mrs Loretta Barrett. BERYL

KINDERGARTEN

Ipswich Kindergarten Association, Milford St, Ipswich celebrated its 50th birthday and the opening of the new C.E.P extension November on 1987. Co-ordinator for this event was Nicky Robinson.

The history of the kindergarten commenced in October 1937 when the first executive committee comprised Mrs M.S. Patterson president, Mrs C.H. Hadgraft vice-president, Mrs Brown - Bishop treasurer and Mr T.H. Parker secretary. Other committee members were Mrs E. Haenke, L. Foote, S. Poult, H.G. Hardgreaves, S. Hancock, C.H. Rich, F.L. Foote, F.T. Hooper.

A "younger set" was also formed and its president was Miss M. Bostock, secretary J. Halley with treasurer L. Stephenson.

On November 5, 1937, Miss Marjorie Whyte was elected as a salaried director and the association was registered in December.

At the opening of the kindergarten in February 1938 when in the Congregational Church Hall, East St, there were three enrolments, the weekly fee being two shillings, with a deduction of sixpence each for two or more children in the same family.

During World War II. the kindergarten was closed from March 1942 until March 1944. In 1946, the premises changed temporarily to the Scout Hall in Milford St, then on October 24, 1948, a new building for the children was officially opened by Lady Lavarack.

Patrons in those early days from 1952 to 1977 were D.M.S. Patterson, 1952; Dr G. Vincent 1961; Ald J.T. Finimore 1968 and Dr Llew Edwards 1977 and Mr W.K. Hayes was a life member of the association.

TEACHING GIRLS

The following is an extract taken from an article printed many years ago which was titled "What to teach girls".

The article read in part:

"Parents and daughters would profit by, if they would go about practising its teachings. Give your daughters a thorough education.

"Teach them to prepare a nourishing diet. Teach them to wash, iron, darn stockings, sew buttons, wear strong shoes, good common sense and self-trust.

"Teach them that an honest mechanic in his working clothes is a better object of esteem than a dozen haughty finely dressed idlers.

"Teach your daughters if you can afford it, music, painting and all other arts, but consider these as secondary objects only.

"Be sure to teach them that the happiness of matrimony depends neither on external appearances nor on wealth but on the man's character."