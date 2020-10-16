Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Secret transcript published by mistake

16th Oct 2020 5:18 AM

 

A transcript containing evidence about the relationship between Premier Gladys Berejiklian and disgraced MP Daryl Maguire was accidentally made public on Thursday.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) published the transcript on its website in error about 4.45pm. It wasn't removed until about 5.18pm.

The transcript recorded evidence given by Mr Maguire during a closed session held by the commission to further examine the nature of Mr Maguire's relationship with the Premier.

It was not made public because it "trespasses on matters of considerable personal privacy".

The Chief Commissioner released an urgent suppression order on Thursday that said "any part of that version of transcript shall not be published, copied or described in any manner that may reveal the contents of same".

RELATED: Premier's Valentine's Day phone call

 

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been under pressure this week over her secret relationship. Picture: Jeremy Piper
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been under pressure this week over her secret relationship. Picture: Jeremy Piper

The Premier's relationship with Mr Maguire was revealed on Monday when Ms Berejiklian appeared at the ICAC inquiry.

She has since had to defend her actions in not disclosing the relationship amid scrutiny over how much she knew about his business dealings.

 

 

Originally published as Secret transcript published by mistake

More Stories

Show More
corruption gladys berejiklian icac icac investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More jobs to go as mine faces uncertain future

        Premium Content More jobs to go as mine faces uncertain future

        News About 90 jobs are expected to go from New Hope Group as part of a major restructure amid ongoing uncertainty about the future of its New Acland coal mine.

        • 16th Oct 2020 5:08 AM
        • 1 LateralHazard
        ‘Alternative solution’ found for Old Ipswich court

        Premium Content ‘Alternative solution’ found for Old Ipswich court

        Property The developer said development plans were in progress for the Old Ipswich...

        • 16th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Man punches woman in neighbourhood dispute

        Premium Content Man punches woman in neighbourhood dispute

        News A dispute over loud music turned much nastier after a woman was bitten by a dog and...

        • 16th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Life member shares success, challenges and wise advice

        Premium Content Life member shares success, challenges and wise advice

        Softball and Baseball Dedicated Ipswich official offers honest insights about winning, be respectful and...