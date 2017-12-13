Secret recipe for iconic Ipswich soft drink to be released

Peter McMahon will release the recipe to the famous McMahon's flavour, N.E. Thing, if he can raise an amount for Ipswich Hospice Cares.

WITH the popularity and nostalgia of the former McMahon's soft drink N.E.Thing bubbling at an all-time high Peter McMahon is offering to give the people of Ipswich what they want - for a price.

McMahon's Soft Drinks factory closed in 1991, but through the Facebook page Lost Ipswich Peter, the son of the business' founder Frank, realised the popularity of the fruit-based cola.

As chairman of the Ipswich Hospice Cares management committee Peter has vowed to make public the N.E.Thing recipe via the QT if the facility reaches its fundraising goal of $2500 before Christmas.

"It wasn't the highest-selling drink while it was in production but it really seems to have struck a chord with those who remember it," Peter said.

"I was astonished by how many people remember and love the drink. It's been a real thrill."

While Peter's favourite flavour was sarsaparilla, he recalls fondly the "sweet cola" taste of the distinctive orange-coloured N.E.Thing.

The original N.E. Thing crown seal bottle cap. Rob Williams

"I would describe cola as a dry nutty flavour and N.E.Thing as having a sweet cola taste," Peter said.

"Dad was very finicky about using juice in the drinks, which added an element of 'realness' to the taste.

"Dad was always experimenting with different flavours...he was a bit like a chef in his approach of adding a bit of this and a bit of that."

To donate visit https://chuffed.org/project/nething-soft-drink-recipe

How it all started

THE McMahon family first arrived in Ipswich in 1931 during the depression.

After three years of "struggle" the original family business at Woodend where Peter McMahon's Swim Factory now stands, closed.

In a speech given by the Frank McMahon at the opening of the former manufacturing plant at Wulkuraka in 1977 he described buying the "very run down" business from his grandfather for 100 pounds, leaving just eight pounds to his name.

Frank recalled washing glass bottles by hand in cold water and filling them with syrup and soda water.

"Pulling a handle put the seal on a paper label one at a time," he said.

"A good hour's work would produce 20 dozen."

In the QT column Time Past Beryl Johnston wrote that "during World War II the Americans assisted Frank to expand his business by requisitions supplies of the popular drinks, so that by 1940 Frank purchased the premises and two adjoining houses."

In 1969 the business started selling drinks in cans and by 1971, 25 men worked at the Ipswich factory.

In 1977 Peter and his brother Jim opened a new factory at Wulkuraka, which they sold in 2010.

McMahons Soft Drinks ceased production in 1991.