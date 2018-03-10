Secret Netflix codes to unlock hidden show, movie categories

How to use secret Netflix codes to unlock hidden show and movie categories

THE recommended content on your Netflix account comes from a complicated algorithm analysing your viewing history.

And unless you are sharing your profile with your roommates, most of the content is pretty suited to your personal taste.

But, sometimes after endlessly scrolling through Netflix, you find yourself no closer to making a selection from the recommended content.

This is where a collection of "secret codes" will be a godsend.

By making a small tweak to the Netflix URL, you will be able to unlock hyper-specific genres such as religious documentaries or cerebral French-language dramas from the 1960s.

To manually explore categories usually hidden by the streaming service, you will need to enter the following URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER

Then, simply replace the "INSERTNUMBER" component of the URL with one of the codes needed to access the alternative genres.

‘Show me the list, show me the list’

To get you started we have listed three collections of codes below, but the extensive list can be found in entirety here.

ACTION & ADVENTURE

1365 = Action & Adventure

77232 = Asian Action Movies

46576 = Classic Action & Adventure

43040 = Action Comedies

43048 = Action Thrillers

8985 = Martial Arts Movies

2125 = Military Action & Adventure

7442 = Adventures

10118 = Comic Book and Superhero Movies

7700 = Westerns

10702 = Spy Action & Adventure

9584 = Crime Action & Adventure

11828 = Foreign Action & Adventure

COMEDY

6548 = Comedies

869 = Dark Comedies

4426 = Foreign Comedies

1402 = Late Night Comedies

26 = Mockumentaries

2700 = Political Comedies

9702 = Screwball Comedies

5286 = Sports Comedies

11559 = Stand-up Comedy

3519 = Teen Comedies

4922 = Satires

5475 = Romantic Comedies

10256 = Slapstick Comedies

CULT

7627 = Cult Movies

8195 = B-Horror Movies

1252 = Campy Movies

10944 = Cult Horror Movies

4734 = Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy

9434 = Cult Comedies

4195 = Independent Comedies

DOCUMENTARY

6839 = Documentaries

3652 = Biographical Documentaries

9875 = Crime Documentaries

5161 = Foreign Documentaries

5349 = Historical Documentaries

4006 = Military Documentaries

180 = Sports Documentaries

90361 = Music & Concert Documentaries

1159 = Travel & Adventure Documentaries

7018 = Political Documentaries

10005 = Religious Documentaries

2595 = Science & Nature Documentaries

3675 = Social & Cultural Documentaries

This trick works for all regions of Netflix.