SPOTTED: A rare Pygmy Cotton-goose found at Springfield Lakes.
SPOTTED: A rare Pygmy Cotton-goose found at Springfield Lakes.
News

Secret birds: What's hiding in your backyard?

Carly Morrissey
by
31st Aug 2018 3:00 PM

AS SPRING moves into region wetland birds are a flutter of activity.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care member Anne-Maree Reardon has been photographing Little Grebes, Dotterels and rare Cotton Pygmy-geese around Spring and Discovery Lakes.

Ms Reardon said people often didn't realise the diverse wildlife living right near them.

"There's some awesome birds around Springfield,” she said.

The Australian Reed-Warbler, a migratory bird, has also been spotted at Springfield's Lakes.

They live among tall reeds and cling sideways to the stems of reeds and rushes eating insects.

While Dotterels don't come to the area often they've been having fun in the mud around the bridge at Discovery Lake.

You can see the Grebes on floating nests made from vegetation.

The Reed Warbler has migrated to Springfield.
The Reed Warbler has migrated to Springfield.

More well-known birds including Spoonbills, Double-barred Finches, blue Sacred Kingfishers and Scarlett Honeyeaters have also been spotted.

Experienced bird watcher Glenn Wilson has recorded over 100 species of birds that live in and around the White Rock conservation estate and Springfield's lakes.

He is leading a free Spring Bird Walk this Saturday, the first day of Spring.

Greet the first day of Spring with the sound of the birds and join Mr Wilson, for an early morning walk while learning about some of the native bird life that is found hiding amongst the trees.

Meet at the big white gate opposite 33 Wanderer Cres, off street parking is available.

Bring binoculars, water bottle and closed-in shoes - the sandy tracks can be muddy after rain.

While the event is free donations are appreciated.

Where: White Rock Spring Mountain Conservation Estate, 33 Wanderer Crescent, Springfield Lakes　

When: Saturday September 1, 2018 from 6:30am - 8:30am.

Book: For Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/spring-bird-walk-tickets-46789921916

bird watching migratory birds nature and conservation springfield lakes springfield lakes nature care group white rock spring mountain conservation estate

