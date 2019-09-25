Secret behind Meghan’s $1600 dress

Meghan Markle re-wore a dress by Australian designer Martin Grant on her royal tour of South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

Meghan Markle re-wore a dress by Australian designer Martin Grant on her royal tour of South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

Designer duchess Meghan Markle seems to be showing her thrifty side by recycling outfits on her latest royal tour.

The former Suits star, 38, turned heads in South Africa when she re-wore one of the outfits originally debuted during her Australian tour last year.

Outfit repeating is a new move for the Duchess of Sussex, who has previously copped criticism for spending big on designer clothes and accessories, and often only wearing them once.

With husband Prince Harry in Cape Town, Meghan re-wore a $1600 striped maxi dress by Australian designer Martin Grant to an official engagement at the Residence of the British High Commissioner.

Meghan Markle, wearing Martin Grant, with Prince Harry in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex wore the striking outfit for a reception at the Residence of the British High Commissioner. Picture: Getty Images

The Martin Grant dress has a RRP of about $1600. Picture: Getty Images

Markle originally sported the look in Sydney last October. For a visit to beachside Bondi, she teamed the breezy summer frock, which cost about $1605, teamed with $145 espadrilles by Castaner, and Karen Walker 'Temptation' studs ($169).

It's fair to say Markle is not known for re-wearing many of her designer outfits unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who does it semi-regularly.

Harry and Meghan (in that Martin Grant dress) on their visit to Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

She wore it to take part in a ‘Fluro Friday’ session run by OneWave, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing, at Bondi. Picture: AAP

But this isn't the only outfit Meghan has pulled from one of her previous and impeccably-styled royal tour wardrobes.

While in South Africa, she re-wore a £465 ($A854) blue buttoned T-shirt dress by Veronica Beard that she had debuted on a previous trip to Tonga.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visits the District 6 Museum and Homecoming Centre in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

The cobalt blue dress was another familiar look for the new royal. Picture: Getty Images

She changed the styling slightly from the outfit's original outing, wearing her hair out in loose waves instead of a sleek ponytail.

Here's how the dress looked the first time.

She wore the same dress last October in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. Picture: Getty Images

The Duchess preference for designer fashion has been well-documented. She once wore $32,000 worth of clothes and accessories in a matter of hours, during a day of back-to-back royal engagements in Dublin.

From Miu Miu to Givenchy, and J. Crew to Goat - whatever the former Suits actor wears sells out almost immediately, with her influence termed the "Meghan effect".

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, usually favours structured blazers and coats, clean-cut basics and form-fitting dresses.