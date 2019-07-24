Seconds target Marsden

UNCHALLENGED: The unbeaten Ipswich state High School Reserve Grade outfit takes on Marsden SHS in a semi-final clash this afternoon at Norths.

UNCHALLENGED: The unbeaten Ipswich state High School Reserve Grade outfit takes on Marsden SHS in a semi-final clash this afternoon at Norths. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: The undefeated Ipswich State High School Second XIII is finalising preparations for this afternoon's major semi-final against fourth-ranked Marsden SHS.

The reserve team has been in irresistible form this season, playing with an air of invincibility, it is yet to be bettered.

Physical Education teacher and program co-ordinator Joshua Bretherton said all involved had trained tirelessly and it was exciting to see them reap the rewards.

He said motivating players who held unresolved aspirations of playing in the Firsts could be problematic at times but he had no such issue with this determined group.

"It says a lot about them as a group of athletes,” he said.

"They have set goals, kept motivated and performed consistently.

"It has been really impressive.”

Reiterating those thoughts, seconds coach John Dore said it was rare to see a full reserve squad of 25 turn up to every training session, and that level of commitment had been crucial to the success.

Dore said his charges' ability to stay in the grind during testing periods of matches had been most impressive throughout his second year mentoring the side.

He said maintaining a 95 per cent completion rate to convincingly oust heavyweight Palm Beach Currumbin was a highlight.

"Their mental toughness and ability to stay calm has been a testament to the hard work they've done,” he said.

Dore said his mandate was to develop players to progress into the premier Langer Cup team.

"It is a building role, developing good habits, fine-tuning skills and extending on it,” he said.

"The success this year is a plus.

"We want to see them maturing and progressing to what they are capable of.”

Bretherton said the success of the seconds was an indication of the improving depth at Ipswich High.

He said it reinforced the achievement of the Langer Cup outfit in finishing second and demonstrated the program was effectively developing talent.

"It is exciting for us because it shows the strength of the program,” he said.

"There is a huge number of year 11s in the Seconds who represent our future.”

Some of the under-16s to have shown potential include, powerhouse prop Shane Tolova'a and the dangerous left edge pairing of Sam Madden and Damien Burrows.

With a mix of pace, size and skill, Madden and Burrows haunted opponents this season.

Tolova'a is a frightening proposition. He possesses one of the strongest bodies Bretherton has encountered in schoolboy footy.

His numbers in the weights room are simply staggering, bench pressing 140kg, squatting 150kg for 10 repetitions and completing three dead lifts at 235kg.

The imposing unit uses his frame to great effect and his coach cannot wait to see him skittling Langer Cup counterparts next season.

Bretherton also praised the leadership qualities of injured captain Kody Lake.

The skipper had been exceptional before an achilles injury ruled him out and cruelled his playoff ambitions.

The semi-final kicks-off from 3.30pm at Norths Tigers.

The venue has been a happy hunting ground for Ipswich this season, with the community turning up en-masse to support.

Bretherton again encouraged locals to head along and cheer the school across the line.