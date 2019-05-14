Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Close call
News

'Very dangerous': Two trucks skip Toowoomba red light

Alexia Austin
by
14th May 2019 9:19 AM

A TOOWOOMBA driver has captured the moment two trucks skipped a red light at a Toowoomba intersection as he waited to turn. 

The incident occurred at the exit from Clifford Gardens onto James St at 7.35pm on May 7, the trucks speeding by meters away from oncoming traffic.

Driver Gaurav Sachdeva said he had his whole family in the car at the time of the incident.

"I was lucky that I always wait before I move on green," he said.

"These truck drivers should be careful, it's very dangerous when they drive like this."

More Stories

clifford gardens editors picks red light road safety trucks
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Defence puts Antoniolli's wife on stand to answer questions

    premium_icon Defence puts Antoniolli's wife on stand to answer questions

    Council News Karina Antoniolli defended her husband's community standing and was asked about pamper packs and a bicycle he purchased using council cash.

    • 14th May 2019 2:13 PM
    Worker airlifted after grain feeder accident

    premium_icon Worker airlifted after grain feeder accident

    Breaking He is in a critical condition at the Princess Alexandra

    • 14th May 2019 1:57 PM
    Why are these students sleeping in cardboard boxes?

    premium_icon Why are these students sleeping in cardboard boxes?

    Community Students are giving up basic amenity to help the homeless.

    • 14th May 2019 1:23 PM
    First chance to sit back and enjoy the show after 20 years

    premium_icon First chance to sit back and enjoy the show after 20 years

    News "I'll be able to walk around and have a good look at it all”

    • 14th May 2019 1:16 PM