Second Falls patron reports sexual assault

A SECOND sexual assault allegation in as many days has rocked the Falls Festival in Marion Bay.

Tasmania Police said at about 8.30pm last night, they received a second complaint of sexual assault, alleged to have occurred in the camping area earlier that evening.

Detective Constable Damien Mcvilly said the young woman who made the complaint was provided with support, but decided she did not want police to formally investigate the matter.

"Although ultimately her choice, elements of the incident will still be followed up by investigators," he said.

"Although it is disappointing these incidents are taking place, police are encouraged by those who have been affected in coming forward with information about this behaviour."

A 19-year-old woman reported to police on Friday night that she had been sexually assaulted in the mosh pit during The Jungle Giants performance on the Valley Stage.

Bellerive CIB started an investigation into the matter, which was described as "extremely disappointing" following similar complaints last year.

Two men were charged with assault with indecent intent in separate incidents at last year's event.

It was claimed they had groped two women over their clothing in the mosh pit.

Police reminded Falls patrons there are officers on site if they require assistance in addition to event staff and the St John's Ambulance service.