Second wave of thunderstorms rolling towards Ipswich

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a fresh warning just after 5pm.

A SECOND wave of storms is moving across south east Queensland and are expected to hit Ipswich tonight or tomorrow morning.

The storms are moving eastwards, towards Kingaroy but according to the BoM will move into the Lockyer Valley by 7pm.

Storms lashed Queensland today, ripping through Esk, bringing trees and power lines crashing down.

That's just the beginning with meteorologist Brett Harrison saying the instability that caused storms on Tuesday would continue into the week.

"There's a good chance we will see some intense rainfall," Mr Harrison said.

"Some of the storms today produced upwards of 20mm in 30 minutes and we could see similar rainfall amounts pushing through Ipswich tonight."

He said a large area of the state was experiencing "very high instability"; combined with very humid air and a surface level trough, Queensland was experiencing the perfect recipe for thunderstorms.

"There's a good chance Ipswich will see those storms either tonight or early tomorrow morning," Mr Harrison said.

