Second stolen pup found by police

The three-week-old Maltese-Shih tzu cross puppies stolen from a home at Mitchelton on Sunday.

POLICE have recovered the second puppy stolen from a home on Sunday after grave fears were held for its safety because it was just weeks old.

The owner has posted on Facebook that the second pup was found by police and was well.

The then three-week-old Maltese-Shih tzu cross puppies, and household items, were taken from a home in Osbourne Rd, Mitchelton, during Sunday night while the residents slept.

An investigation started straight away because of the danger to the puppies due to their tender age.

There was a breakthrough when a member of the public saw one of the pups with a person at a fish and chip shop at Virginia on Tuesday night and reported it to police the next day.

Police later executed a search warrant at an address in Stafford where they located the male puppy (on the left of the photo).

"The occupants were completely unaware the puppy had been stolen and were allegedly told by a man known to them it was eight-weeks-old before he gave it to them," a police spokesman said.

The recovered puppy was reunited with its owners and immediately taken to the vet to be checked over.