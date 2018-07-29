Second teenage boy charged over double stabbing

POLICE have confirmed a second boy has been charged over a double stabbing at North Ipswich on July 28.

A 17-year-old North Ipswich boy and a 16-year-old Basin Pocket boy were charged after an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy went to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds at about 8.30pm.

Police surrounded two North Ipswich homes the following morning and set up crime scenes as part of their investigation.



The homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards and detectives scoured the adjoining properties.

A 16-year-old Basin Pocket boy and a 17-year-old North Ipswich boy have both been charged with four offences; one count each of enter premises with intent, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding.

Police investigations are ongoing.