Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Second teenage boy charged over double stabbing

Emma Clarke
by
10th Aug 2018 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a second boy has been charged over a double stabbing at North Ipswich on July 28.

A 17-year-old North Ipswich boy and a 16-year-old Basin Pocket boy were charged after an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy went to St Andrews Hospital with various stab wounds at about 8.30pm. 

Police surrounded two North Ipswich homes the following morning and set up crime scenes as part of their investigation.


The homes on Waterworks Rd and Reginald St were taped off as two police dogs searched the yards and detectives scoured the adjoining properties.

A 16-year-old Basin Pocket boy and a 17-year-old North Ipswich boy have both been charged with four offences; one count each of enter premises with intent, armed robbery, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos
View Gallery

Related Items

ipswich court ipswich crime ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    A-League player possible target for Ipswich team

    premium_icon A-League player possible target for Ipswich team

    Soccer POPULAR Western Pride defender Jacob "Bulla'' Minett concedes it will feel peculiar if he has to shut down former state league teammate Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

    Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

    premium_icon Former One Nation adviser appeals rape conviction

    Crime Black has appealed his five-year sentence for rape

    • 10th Aug 2018 2:35 PM
    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    10 things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Entertainment What's on in the city and surrounding areas

    • 10th Aug 2018 2:30 PM
    Betrayal, lies, 'mafia' claims examined

    premium_icon Betrayal, lies, 'mafia' claims examined

    News 'I was framed': Court heard mafia and serial liar claims

    • 10th Aug 2018 1:17 PM

    Local Partners