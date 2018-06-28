Second Swanbank operator in PFAS investigation

A SECOND Swanbank composting business has been found to have PFAS chemicals on its property.

The State Government's Environment Department has confirmed compost samples taken from Wood Mulching Industries in December 2017 tested positive for PFAS at levels exceeding guidelines.

The source of the contamination is yet to be determined and the test results are now part of a court action, launched by Wood Mulching Industries against the Environment Department.

In court documents the Environment Department claims the PFAS positive testing shows Wood Mulching Industries must be accepting regulated waste, which it does not have authority to do.

The company denies this.

In 2017, the State Government expanded its taskforce Operation TORA to include licenced waste operators not complying with environmental obligations.

As part of Operation TORA, tests were conducted at six composting sites at the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Brisbane, Moreton Bay and the Sunshine Coast, in December.

Of those six, only the tests from Wood Mulching Industries showed levels of PFAS chemicals above guidelines, the Environment Department claimed.

Six days after the test results were supplied to environment department on February 6, a Direction Notice was issued to Wood Mulching Industries to stop any potentially contaminated compost material leaving the site.

The company was asked to undertake an Environmental Evaluation via a notice issued on April 12.

A Department spokesperson said that notice would require Wood Mulching Industries to investigate the source, and extent, of the PFAS contamination.

Wood Mulching Industries is fighting the department in court.

The latest court documents, filed this month, show Wood Mulching Industries is appealing certain orders set out by the Environment Department in a previous court order.

The company argues there is "no evidence of an activity occurring at the premises that has caused, is causing, or is likely to cause environmental harm" and that the Department, as the respondent, had "wrongly assumed" the presence of PFAS chemicals in levels exceeding guidelines meant the company was accepting regulated waste, without authority to do so.

Wood Mulching Industries has environmental approval to accept organic waste.

In the court documents, lawyers for Wood Mulching Industries also state the environment department "failed to undertake sufficient sampling at the premises" and based on the results of that sampling, "has made incorrect assertions and assumptions, and consequently reached wrong conclusions".

A spokesperson for Wood Mulching Industries said the company only took organic materials into the site but declined to comment further as the matter is before the courts.

PFAS has also been detected at NuGrow, a separate composting business at Swanbank which also has an active case in the courts.

A court is yet to decide if NuGrow breached the law by trucking in almost one million litres of chemical waste from RAAF Amberley Base.

NuGrow at Swanbank was issued with an Environmental Protection Order in July last year, claiming the company collected 880,000 litres of regulated waste between March 28 and April 7.

NuGrow denies its activity caused environmental harm.