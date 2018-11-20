Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second suspicious baby death in two days

by Kate Kyriacou
20th Nov 2018 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY a day after a baby girl was discovered dead on a Gold Coast beach, a second infant girl has died in suspicious circumstances.

The four-month-old, from the Logan area, was rushed to hospital yesterday morning with critical injuries but died this afternoon.

Detectives from Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit, as well as officers from the Homicide and Child Trauma squads, are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are being interviewed by police.

baby death editors picks logan

Top Stories

    Man holds knife to throat, tells police to shoot him

    premium_icon Man holds knife to throat, tells police to shoot him

    Crime He became angry when the neighbour called him a pedophile

    • 20th Nov 2018 5:03 PM
    Residents happy being cut off by ‘moat’

    premium_icon Residents happy being cut off by ‘moat’

    News Controversy over plans to build bridge to Moggill

    • 20th Nov 2018 4:54 PM
    Springfield and developer to pay council's legal bills

    premium_icon Springfield and developer to pay council's legal bills

    Council News Court rules companies must pay for council's lawyers

    • 20th Nov 2018 4:15 PM
    DASHCAM: 'Stop trying to save one or two seconds'

    DASHCAM: 'Stop trying to save one or two seconds'

    News A driver shared shocking dashcam footage

    Local Partners