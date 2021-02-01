Menu
Second suspected WA virus case

by Jack Paynter
1st Feb 2021 7:42 AM

 

Western Australia health authorities are awaiting test results on a second patient with a suspected case of coronavirus who visited a Perth hospital.

WA Health said on Sunday night a second patient had presented at Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth's south.

But it's not yet known if the man was positive for COVID-19, with authorities still waiting for his test result, WA Health told the ABC.

The health department has suggested the case could be historical, which may mean the patient was not infectious while in WA.

"A suspected case who attended Fiona Stanley Hospital is currently awaiting results for COVID-19," WA Health told the ABC in a statement.

"Initial information indicates that this is a historic case which was infectious overseas, not in WA.

"Fiona Stanley Hospital has asked a number of staff associated with the initial treatment to stay at home until the results of the patient are returned."

The patient was treated at the hospital before being transferred to hotel quarantine where WA Health said they would remain until their results were returned.

WA Health has been contacted.

It comes as Perth and parts of southwest WA were plunged into a five-day lockdown after a security guard working at the Four Points Sheraton quarantine hotel tested positive to coronavirus.

Health officials believe the man in his 20s likely acquired the virus while working at the hotel. He visited more than a dozen locations while infectious.

People in the Perth metropolitan area, Peel and southwest regions have been locked down until at least 6pm on February 5.

