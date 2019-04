HOUSE FIRE: The second storey of a Queenslander-style home in Laidley has been engulfed by flames.

HOUSE FIRE: The second storey of a Queenslander-style home in Laidley has been engulfed by flames. Marc Stapelberg

THE second storey of a Queenslander-style home has been destroyed in a blaze.

Queensland Fire and Rescue were called to a property on Geisman Road in Laidley North at about 12.20pm.

Six crews attended the fire and declared the majority of the flame to be extinguished by 12.50pm.

Queensland Ambulance crews were on scene and confirmed nobody was home at the time.

Nobody has required transportation to hospital.