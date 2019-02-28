Second stadium included in plans for sports precinct

PREMIER VENUE: One of the options for the proposed Springfield Stadiums Precinct.

A PRECINCT with several state-of-the-art sporting stadiums could be built at Springfield, with a vision for the area lodged with Ipswich City Council.

A premier AFL stadium for use by the Brisbane Lions will be constructed after the federal government committed to backing the project earlier this month.

Springfield City Group has lodged a Master Area Development plan with the council for its stadium precinct on Springfield Greenbank Arterial road at Brookwater.

According to the area plan, two premier sporting stadiums would be built at the site.

The development will accommodate a stadium primarily designed for use by the AFL while a second site adjacent to the AFL ground would accommodate a rectangular stadium for football, rugby league and rugby union use.

Both stadiums will have a capacity of about 30,000 and make up the Springfield City Stadiums Precinct.

The precinct will include a high-performance training and administration centre for a range of uses "which will provide every opportunity for a sporting team participating in an elite national sport to be successful, both on-field and off-field".

Both stadiums will be designed to host other community and entertainment activities, such as concerts, festivals and extreme sports events on occasions.

The Springfield area precinct will be developed over "a long period of time".

It will include the development of a premier oval sports field and a rectangular multi-purpose field, potentially with an all-weather artificial hybrid playing surface.

"The sports fields will be supported by a range of seating options, including covered grandstands, open terraces and grassed areas, clubhouse and administration facilities, indoor and outdoor training and recovery areas, amenities, parking and plaza areas," the application notes.