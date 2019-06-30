Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrated Brisbane playwright Michelle Law has revealed her image was used by a woman on Bumble in a catfish scam. Picture: John Appleyard
Celebrated Brisbane playwright Michelle Law has revealed her image was used by a woman on Bumble in a catfish scam. Picture: John Appleyard
Crime

Second Queensland celebrity used by catfish scammer

by Chris Clarke
30th Jun 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND Queensland celebrity has had their image used in a sickening online "catfishing" scam, raising serious concerns about internet safety.

Esteemed Brisbane playwright Michelle Law had a professionally-taken photograph of herself downloaded by a scam artist called "Jayde".

Jayde then uploaded Law's photo to a fake profile on the dating app Bumble, in a ploy that could have been much worse, the screenwriter says.

"It's just so easy for people to take images from the internet," Law told The Sunday Mail.

"It was just the one photo they took and then I reported it to Bumble and they were able to take it down, thankfully.

"It was just the one photo that my friend's friend screenshotted for me, but that's all we ever found out unfortunately."

The image of celebrated Brisbane playwright Michelle Law that was used by a scam artist called “Jayde” on dating app Bumble.
The image of celebrated Brisbane playwright Michelle Law that was used by a scam artist called “Jayde” on dating app Bumble.

The disturbing case turned heads around the country and prompted Lewis to speak out on television, warning young people about the dangers of social media.

"(A woman) named Jayde is using a 5-year-old headshot of mine to catfish people on Bumble and I think this is the wildest thing that's ever happened to me?" Law wrote on Instagram about her experience earlier this month.

The image had been taken professionally for Law by photographer Tammy Laws.

"(The scammer) is supposedly located in Brisbane," Law went on to say.

"Does anyone know of a Jayde (possibly a fake name, though) who is 30-years-old (possibly a fake age, though) and would know of me enough to use my photos?"

Bumble was able to remove the image within two days of Law making a complaint.

Actor Lincoln Lewis, son of Wally Lewis, was a victim of stolen identity during a catfish scam.
Actor Lincoln Lewis, son of Wally Lewis, was a victim of stolen identity during a catfish scam.

More Stories

catfish celebrity crime editors picks impersonation social media

Top Stories

    Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    premium_icon Why Barty's success can motivate footballers

    Soccer DESCRIBING himself as "Ipswich through and through'', Joe Fenech wants to use his Knights position to benefit the region as a whole.

    Check out Joe's master plan to bolster Ipswich football

    premium_icon Check out Joe's master plan to bolster Ipswich football

    Soccer Well-travelled coach kicks off development agenda

    Hammer time at IGGS

    premium_icon Hammer time at IGGS

    News Athletes deliver flag to school

    MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    premium_icon MPs' travel, printing costs thousands in just three months

    Politics How much the politicians spent in three months might surprise