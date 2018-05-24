Second person hit by car outside school within 24 hours
A SECOND person has been hit by a car outside a Brassall school within 24 hours.
Paramedics this morning took a female patient to Ipswich Hospital after she was struck by a car on the Pine Mountain Rd and Hunter St intersection just after 8am.
She was taken to hospital in a stable condition and with minor injuries.
Motorists reported extensive traffic delays following the incident.
It comes just over 24 hours after a female teenager was hit by a car on the same road yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Pine Mountain Rd and Holt St just after 7.45am on Wednesday.
#Brassall - one patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries after a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Pine Mountain Road and Holt Street at 7.47am.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 22, 2018
