Second person hit by car outside school within 24 hours

A SECOND person has been hit by a car outside a Brassall school within 24 hours.

Paramedics this morning took a female patient to Ipswich Hospital after she was struck by a car on the Pine Mountain Rd and Hunter St intersection just after 8am.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition and with minor injuries.

Motorists reported extensive traffic delays following the incident.

It comes just over 24 hours after a female teenager was hit by a car on the same road yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Pine Mountain Rd and Holt St just after 7.45am on Wednesday.

#Brassall - one patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries after a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Pine Mountain Road and Holt Street at 7.47am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 22, 2018

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries