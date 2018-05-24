Menu
Second person hit by car outside school within 24 hours

Emma Clarke
by
24th May 2018 9:20 AM

A SECOND person has been hit by a car outside a Brassall school within 24 hours.

Paramedics this morning took a female patient to Ipswich Hospital after she was struck by a car on the Pine Mountain Rd and Hunter St intersection just after 8am.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition and with minor injuries.

Motorists reported extensive traffic delays following the incident.

It comes just over 24 hours after a female teenager was hit by a car on the same road yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Pine Mountain Rd and Holt St just after 7.45am on Wednesday.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries

